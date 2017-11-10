Bulgarian National Assembly votes in Kiril Ananiev as health minister

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s unicameral Parliament, the National Assembly, voted on November 10 to approve the appointment of Kiril Ananiev as Health Minister.

The vote was 121 in favour and 85 against, the latter votes coming from the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms. There were no abstentions.

Ananiev, whose career in public life has been solely with the Finance Ministry, including as caretaker Finance Minister in early 2017 and with several years as deputy finance minister, succeeds Nikolai Petrov, who resigned amid controversy.

Ananiev is the seventh person to serve in the health portfolio in a Boiko Borissov government.

In the first Borissov government, four people successively held the post: Bozhidar Nanev, Anna-Maria Borissova, Stefan Konstantinov and Dessislava Atanassova.

In the second Borissov government, Petar Moskov, appointed from the Reformist Bloc that then was the minority partner in the cabinet, was health minister.

Petrov was appointed health minister in the third Borissov government, that came to power in May 2017.

Ananiev joined the Finance Ministry after graduating in finance and credit from what is now called the University of National and World Economy.

He specialised at the UNWE in the financing of social and cultural spending and in Chicago in health care reform.

Ananiev held various posts until becoming Head of State Expenditure Directorate and Deputy Minister of Finance for three consecutive governments in the period 1998-2009.

He was also a Financial Policy Secretary for the administration of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria (2009-2011) and a counsellor to the Political Office of the Prime Minister (2013-2014).

He held the post of Deputy Minister of Finance from August 2014 to January 2017, and from January 27 to May 3 2017, was Finance Minister in the Gerdzhikov caretaker government.

