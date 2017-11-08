Borissov offers reassurances to Juncker on upcoming Bulgarian EU presidency

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria stood ready to take the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in January and was determined to work towards making the union stronger and more stable, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on November 8.

Borissov and the Bulgarian cabinet were in Brussels for a plenary meeting with the Jean-Claude Juncker and the European Commission in preparation of the upcoming Bulgarian presidency of the EU, as well as to present its priority policy areas – security and migration, Western Balkans, as well as raising Europe’s competitiveness and the future of EU’s cohesion policy.

Holding the EU presidency was a big responsibility, but Bulgaria has proven its stability and reliability over the past decade as an EU member state, Borissov said. “As a member of the EU, Bulgaria has been witness to and participated in solving a number of crises, such as the global economic and financial crisis and the migration crisis, among others. But the EU is more stable now and that is the foundation that Bulgaria seeks to build upon during its presidency,” Borissov was quoted as saying.

He mentioned the negotiations on UK’s withdrawal from the EU, saying that the difficult negotiations on Brexit would not overshadow the other issues of importance to EU citizens.

Comments

comments