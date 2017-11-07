What’s On: 2017’s Di Vino wine exhibition at NDK in Sofia from November 17 to 19

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



My favourite wine event of the year, DiVino Taste exhibition is here very soon. The seventh DiVino.Taste exhibition is on at the National Palace of Culture, NDK, Sofia from November 17 to 19 2017.

Book your tickets by November 14 for the lowest rates, from just 12 leva per person.

As a wine enthusiast, I can absolutely recommend this exhibition as the best of its kind I have ever been to. I have never missed a year and this will be no exception.

At DiVino.Taste this year there will be 400 wines from more than 60 Bulgarian wineries. And to help you choose it’s worth taking a listen to last year’s podcast when I review some of the stars of the show with Mitko Nikolov, a friend and wine expert and wine educator.

To continue reading, please visit banskoblog.com

Comments

comments