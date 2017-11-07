In Madrid, Bulgarian Foreign Minister reiterates support for Spanish stance on Catalonia

Share this: Facebook

Meeting her Spanish counterpart Alfonso Dastis in Madrid, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva has underlined that her country was one of the first to support the territorial integrity, constitutional order and sovereignty of the Kingdom after the crisis in Catalonia.

“We are convinced that the decision you made to schedule early regional elections as soon as possible will return the normal pace of life in the region. For us the rule of law is one of the founding values of the EU. I believe in Spanish justice,” Zaharieva said, according to a Bulgarian Foreign Ministry statement.

The two ministers reviewed the excellent state of bilateral relations in all areas, in addition to the important relations between the two societies through the large Bulgarian community resident in Spain of close on 300 000 people, a Spanish foreign ministry statement said.

