Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



An exhibition entitled Sofia Comics Expo 2017 opens at the Union of Bulgarian Artists’ gallery at 6 Shipka Street Sofia on the evening of November 7 and will continue until November 25, the UBA said.

This is the second such national exhibition of Bulgarian comics, after the first was held in 2013.

The works of 83 artists will be on display, selected by a jury, the UBA said.

The 6 Shipka Street gallery is open daily from 10am to 6pm.

Comments

comments