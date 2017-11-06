More bird flu outbreaks in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

The number of recent bird flu outbreaks in Bulgaria has increased to four, according to the authorities. The first two cases were registered in the village of Uzundjovo, located in the southern part of Central Bulgaria, as well as in Stefanovo, a village in the north-east of Bulgaria.

Now a farm in the village of Zimnitsa, which is part of the Yambol province, is affected. So is one in Glushnik, located in the province of Sliven. The veterinary authorities have ordered the culling of a total of 8,000 birds.

Among scientists, the bird flu is known as avian influenza. It is a highly contagious infection which can be transmitted from birds to humans. This first happened in 1997, when the H5N1 virus infected humans, and again in 2013. In the latter case, the strain was the H7N9 virus.

Apart from the culling of ducks and hens, the authorities implemented restrictive measures in the areas affected, designed to prevent a spread of the disease. Those include bans on selling birds on markets and regular clinical examinations of samples. Farmers in those areas are not allowed to take birds away from their farms.

