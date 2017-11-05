Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Slovakia has bucked the trend of far-right gains in Europe, with the People’s Party-Our Slovakia losing in regional polls. But the ruling leftist party Smer also took a hit.

The far-right governor of Slovakia’s central region of Banska Bystrica, Marian Kotleba, has been voted out in regional elections after a single four-year term in office, near-complete results showed on November 5.

The winner of Saturday’s election in Banska Bystrica was Jan Lunter, the joint candidate of an anti-fascist alliance, who received the endorsement of all parties except the far right.

Kotleba, chairman of the People’s Party-Our Slovakia, became governor after a surprise first-time win in 2013 elections. His party won its first-ever seats in national parliament last year.

To continue reading, please visit dw.de

(Photo: Ian Brown)

Comments

comments