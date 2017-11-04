Turkish president Erdogan to visit Athens on December 7-8

Share this: Facebook

According to IBNA’s exclusive information, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to Athens has been finalised for the weekend of December 7 and 8, after he accepted the invitation of Greek president Prokopis Pavlopoulos, handed over to him by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias during his official visit to Ankara last week.

This is the first visit by a Turkish president to Greece in 65 years. The last visit by a Turkish president to Athens took place on November 28-30 1952 when Celal Bayar was officially received by Greek King Paul, Prime Minister Alexandros Papagos and was declared an honorary citizen of Athens by mayor Konstantinos Nikolopoulos.

