Vienna Chamber Orchestra to perform in Sofia with ‘Bulgarian Paganini’

The Vienna Chamber Orchestra performs at Vienna’s Mozart Hall a lot, located in the city’s famous Concert Hall building. At times, they play in the Great Hall too. This orchestra is stationary most of the time.

Looking at the orchestra’s concert schedule, which lasts from today to the spring of 2018, is interesting, since one single item sticks out. It says “Sofia, National Culture Palace”. They mean the National Palace of Culture in the Bulgarian capital. That is where the orchestra will hit the stage at hall no. 1 soon.

It gets better: Mario Hossen will be both soloist and conductor that evening. Years ago, Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) called him the ‘Bulgarian Paganini’, and they had a good reason to do so. Hossen was born into a family of musicians in Plovdiv.

His grandmother gave him a precious gift right after his birth, which he still uses today. Of course it was a violin. When Hossen was 7 years old, he already played with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra. Later, he moved to Vienna, where he started studying with big names at age 17.

Decades later, Mario Hossen told BNR: “When someone calls you ‘a reincarnated Paganini’, this becomes a responsibility and challenge, but above all an obligation, since he was the one who started a revolution in the instrumental art of violin.”

Mario Hossen plays the violin “Guadanini”, made in 1749. That instrument is definitely not cheap. It was provided by the Austrian National Bank.

The Vienna Chamber Orchestra was founded right after the war, in 1946, and has established itself as one of the leading chamber orchestras since. Conductors such as Carlo Zecchi, Philippe Entremont, and guest conductors like Yehudi Menuhin and Sándor Végh have influenced the orchestra’s sound over the decades, according to experts. Since 2008, Stefan Vladar is the main conductor.

During its Christmas performance in Sofia, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra will play compositions by Johann Strauss I, Johann Strauss II, Josef Strauss and Fritz Kreisler, according to the Bulgarian concert promoters.

The Vienna Chamber Orchestra in Sofia, Bulgaria, on December 5, 2017, at 8pm, at the National Palace of Culture. Tickets, from 50 to 100 leva, are available here.

