Mícéal O’Rourke in Sofia: Irish master pianist to play ‘Piano Concerto No. 24’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Míċeál O’Rourke, the Irish master pianist, will perform in Bulgaria for the first time next week. He will team up with the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra for a programme connaisseurs will definitely cherish. The performance will take place on November 9 at Bulgaria Hall in Sofia.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24 is part of the programme. So is Symphony No. 3, also known as ‘Eroica’, by Ludwig van Beethoven. None other that Giancarlo de Lorenzo will conduct the concert.

O’Rourke has been performing on stages for many decades. In 1999, the Irish Times’ funny headline about him read “Beethoven not top of his Liszt”. By now he seems to be, while he played John Field compositions a lot, back then.

The pianist was raised in Dublin and studied under Marcel Ciampi, who was a student of Claude Debussy himself. For several decades now, Míċeál O’Rourke has been living in Paris.

Over the years, he got countless awards, including the Chopin Medal by the Frédéric Chopin Society of Warsaw. O’Rourke’s dedication to classical music and his excellent sound have long been his trademarks. His many fans call the latter his “velvety tone”.

Míċeál O’Rourke’s repertoire is unbeatable too. It consists of more than 50 big compositions. As a soloist, he has played with them all, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Mozart Players London, as well as the National Philharmonic Orchestras of Ireland, Belarus, Lithuania, Ukraine, Moscow, Istanbul, Moscow and the Slovak Chamber Orchestra.

To classical music aficionados the upcoming concert in Sofia will for sure be a great experience. The Embassy of Ireland in Sofia is co-organising the big event.

Míċeál O’Rourke and the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra, on Thursday, November 9, 2017, at 7pm, Bulgaria Hall, Sofia, Bulgaria. Tickets are available at the Bulgaria Hall box office and online (Bulgarian only, even when clicking on ‘English’).

Comments

comments