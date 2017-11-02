Sofia and Skopje sign two deals on defence co-operation

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov and his counterpart from Skopje, Radmila Shekerinska, signed two protocols on co-operation in defence policy during her visit to Sofia on November 2.

One provides for joint training of Air Force pilots. The other is for the provision of laboratories for research regarding fuel and special liquids for military purposes.

Karakachanov told reporters that Macedonia was the most prepared country in the region for Nato and European Union membership

He issued a reminder that priority for the Bulgarian presidency of the European Union is the European integration of the Western Balkans.

