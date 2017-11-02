More than 82% of Bulgarians own their own home – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Just more than 82 per cent of Bulgarians own the dwelling they live in, ranking seventh in this respect in the European Union and above the EU average for home ownership, the bloc’s statistics agency Eurostat said on November.

However, Bulgaria was below the EU average in terms of the share of the population living in houses. For the country, this figure was about 54.5 per cent.

In the EU, a majority of people were owners of their dwellings, with almost 70 per cent (69.3 per cent) living in owner-occupied dwellings, while 30.7 per cent were renting their dwelling.

In 2016, more than half (57.5 per cent) of the EU population were living in houses and 41.8 per cent in flats.

Regarding tenure status, there were more owners than tenants in every EU member state in 2016, Eurostat said.

The highest share of the population owning their dwelling was registered in Romania (where 96 per cent were owners), ahead of Lithuania (90.3 per cent), Croatia (90.1 per cent), Slovakia (89.5 per cent) and Hungary (86.3 per cent).

At the opposite end of the scale, just over half of the population owned their dwelling in Germany (51.7 per cent) and Austria (55.0 per cent), followed by Denmark (62.0 per cent), the United Kingdom (63.4 per cent), France (64.9 per cent) and Sweden (65.2 per cent), the statistics agency said.

(Photo: Boby Dimitrov)

Comments

comments