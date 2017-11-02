Bulgarian opposition’s bid for vote of no confidence in government likely to come to nothing

Share this: Facebook

The leader of the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, Kornelia Ninova, told reporters on November 2 that the BSP would begin consultations next week with two other minority parties on a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s coalition government – a move that, however, mathematically and politically, seems destined to come to nothing.

Ninova is bruised but still standing following recent internal clashes in her party, which she has led since May 2016 and failed to take to victory in Bulgaria’s March 2017 early parliamentary elections, a failure that the internal opposition to Ninova’s leadership vigorously uses as a stick with which to beat her.

Since the beginning of 2013, Bulgaria has held early parliamentary elections three times. Now, on the eve of the start of the country’s EU Presidency in the first half of 2018, Borissov is in office for a third time as head of government. While never unassailable, his government appears for the moment able to remain in place during those six months.

