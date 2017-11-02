Bulgarian IT Minister: Deal on cutting roaming prices with Western Balkans countries within a month

Share this: Facebook

A government-level memorandum on roaming charges will be signed within a month with the Western Balkans countries of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro, Bulgarian Minister of Transport, Information Technologies and Communications Ivaylo Moskovski said on November 2.

This will enable telecoms operators to sign agreements with each other in order to lower prices, he said.

“We cannot have a six to seven leva per minute charge with Macedonia, Bosnia or Serbia. These are monstrous prices,” Moskovski said, adding that he expects operators to sign the agreement by the end of 2017.

