Unemployment in Bulgaria in September 2017 was 6.1% – Eurostat

Unemployment in Bulgaria in September 2017 was 6.1 per cent, down from 7.2 per cent in September 2016 and again below the EU average, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on October 31, quoting seasonally-adjusted figures.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in September 2017 was 12.4 per cent, down from 18.5 per cent in September 2016.

The EU28 unemployment rate was 7.5 per cent in September 2017, stable compared to August 2017 and down from 8.4 per cent in September 2016. This remains the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since November 2008.

