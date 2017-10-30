‘Multipolis – Images of the City’: Unconventional art exhibition in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

An exhibition of unconventional art, entitled “Multipolis – Images of the City” will be opened at the Sofia Art Gallery tomorrow, on October 31, 2017. It includes witty and inventive pictures of the city of cities, the Bulgarian capital.

Some even include humouristic elements, which mostly make fun of socialist architecture in and around Sofia. The National Palace of Culture might not be the most beautiful building on the planet. On one of the pictures, a dinosaur is approaching it.

The artists behind ‘Multipolis’ say the project originated from the city, which, among other things, was “broad enough to offer space and allow creative freedom and opportunities for interaction between various disciplines.” They definitely made use of those opportunities.

To the organisers, it is obviously about art, but also the wish to jump-start dialogues with each other. Creativity and communication both play an existential role.

It all started with an open invitation to young artists, musicians and theorists specializing in humanities. A small group of visual artists, art theorists, sociologists and musicians got together recently and started the project which led to the exhibition.

The artists involved are Antoaneta Galabova, Ivaylo Dinev, Iliyana Kancheva, Kosta Tonev, Krassimir Terziev, Luchezar Boyadjiev, Lyubomir Ignatov, Maria Tsaneva, Martin Penev, Miná Minov, Miryana Todorova, Pavel Naydenov, Peter Mintchev, Vasilena Gankovska and Valko Chobanov. Stefka Tsaneva is the curator.

‘Multipolis – Images of the City’ can be seen, felt, heard, smelled and communicated from October 31 to November 26, 2017, at the Sofia Art Gallery in Sofia, Bulgaria, Ul. General Gurko 1. Starting on November 1, the exhibition can be visited Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 7pm, and Sundays from 11am to 6pm.

