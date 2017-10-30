Monthly poll sees business climate in Bulgaria as ‘unfavourable’ in October 2017

A regular monthly poll by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) found that the business climate in the country was seen as unfavourable, the institute said on October 30.
The poll found a drop in confidence in all four sectors customarily surveyed – industry, construction, the retail trade and services. All were concerned about the next six months.
The business climate indicator in October was 1.8 percentage points down from its September level, the NSI said.
