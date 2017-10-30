EU threatens visa restrictions for countries that don’t accept rejected asylum-seekers

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Union has decided to take measures against countries that do not co-operate with repatriating migrants who have been denied asylum, according to a German newspaper report published on October 29.

Welt am Sonntag reported that the 28-member bloc agreed to levy visa penalties on such countries, making it more difficult for their citizens to secure a visa to an EU country.

The European Commission confirmed to Welt am Sonntag that the visa threat has already resulted in a deal with Bangladesh, with officials in the country agreeing to comply with standard procedures for repatriations.

To continue reading, please visit dw.de

(Photo: DW/M Ilcheva)

Comments

comments