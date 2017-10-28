Bulgaria: Rainy and windy weekend forecast

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



According to weather forecasters, rain will hit Eastern Bulgaria today, while strong winds are expected in the entire country on Sunday. Code Yellow weather alerts are in place.

Twelve Eastern Bulgarian provinces got Code Yellow warnings for strong rainfall of up to 20 litres per square metre, on Saturday. They are Burgas, Dobrich, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Razgrad, Rousse, Shumen, Silistra, Sliven, Targovishte and Yambol.

In addition Code Yellow warnings are in place in the following four provinces, for winds of up to 20 metres per second: Blagoevgrad, Montana, Vidin and Vratsa.

For Sunday, Code Yellow warnings are in place for all of Bulgaria. Forecasters predict strong winds with speeds of up to 24 metres per second in the entire country.

In neighbouring Macedonia, Code Yellow applies in all six provinces today, due to strong winds. On Sunday, only Osogovo-Maleshevo, Pelagonia and Polog-Poreche will be affected.

Especially in Western Bulgaria, temperatures are expected to slump, starting on Monday. In the Western half of the country, the new week will bring daytime temperatures between 7 and 12 degrees Centigrade, but only +2 to -4 degrees at night, from Monday to Wednesday.

Comments

comments