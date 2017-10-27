Sofia Independent Film Fest: The ‘cultural bridge’

Share this: Facebook

This year’s edition of the Sofia Independent Film Festival started on Thursday. According to its organisers, the event is “the unique regional forum that represents independent cinema in Southeast Europe.”

While fascinating Bulgarian and foreign productions will be shown until November 5, 2017, this festival should not be mixed up with the annual Sofia Film Fest, which is the largest film festival in South-Eastern Europe. The latter takes place in March.

Independent cinema, which is actually presented at both events mentioned, is mainly spreading in North America and Europe. The organisers of the ongoing Sofia Independent Film Festival use an interesting definition: According to them, “independent cinema is the highly artistic resistance against the commercialisation of cinema”.

This festival actually presents two showcases, one in Sofia and one in New York City, since it wants to build a “cultural bridge” between Bulgaria and the United States. Introducing Bulgarian films to American audiences is an important aspect. Especially in America, motion pictures produced in foreign countries are underrepresented.

The ongoing eighth edition presents documentaries, as well as short and full length motion pictures. A international jury of seven will award prizes.

Some of the films presented during the festival in Sofia are the following:

> In “Dragon’s Tail”, a Bulgarian documentary, tells the story of an expedition to the Patagonian Andes. Four friends want to be the first Bulgarians to climb Cerro Torre. But harsh weather conditions push them back. When everything seems to be lost, the team finds a way.

> “Samba”, a Dominican production, is the story of Cisco, who returns home to the Dominican Republic after doing time in a US prison. His mother is an alcoholic and the only way for him to earn money is fighting in the streets. With a partner, he wants to make his dream come true.

> “Stockholm, My Love” is a love letter to Stockholm, which features the singer Neneh Cherry. The motion picture follows a woman’s footsteps through the streets of her native city, on a journey of recovery from a bad thing that happened to her exactly one year before.

The entire programme of the Sofia Independent Film Festival can be found on its website.

