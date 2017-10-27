Bulgarian PM Borissov in Sarajevo: ‘The fate of the Balkans is in our hands’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



In a historic first visit by a Bulgarian Prime Minister to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Boiko Borissov has told leaders in Sarajevo: “The fate of the Balkans is in our hands”.

“We have the rare chance that three friendly countries from the region will chair the EU Council in a row – Bulgaria, Austria, Romania. But no one can help us if we do not understand that any return to the past kills prospects. The political elite must solve its problems now,” Borissov said.

“On May 17, when all leaders will gather in Sofia for a meeting on the Western Balkans, we have to come up with a solution. As the Balkans, we have to prove that we are smart, industrious, and we can live in understanding,” he said.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments