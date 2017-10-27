Bulgaria: Lufthansa Technik announces substantial expansion in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

The Lufthansa Technik division in Sofia is about to expand substantially. The Bulgarian part of the company, which is a joint venture between Lufthansa Technik and Bulgarian Airways Group, will invest 35 million Euro.

A new, additional hangar is part of the plans, new workshops, as well as a multi-functional building, which will also accommodate offices. Once the expansion is implemented, Lufthansa Technik, which is already the “global leader in the aircraft maintenance and repair services industry”, will also become co-owner of the largest base aircraft service company in Europe.

The company says, the expansion will lead to an increased number of production lines, meaning more aircraft can me serviced at the same time. Also, there will be an increase of 1 million man-hours per year.

Lufthansa Technik’s expansion is also good news for the Sofia job market, as new, qualified people will be employed. In business language, the company calls this “a 30 percent increase in staff” to 1,300 people.

The results of Lufthansa Technik Sofia over the past 9 years had shown that the company had made a significant contribution to the development of the Bulgarian aviation industry, Daniel Hoffmann, the CEO of Lufthansa Technik Sofia, said in a statement spread by a PR agency. “We have succeeded in building an effective portfolio of maintenance and repair services for aircraft, becoming the leader of the European MRO market. We are proud of what our specialists in Bulgaria have achieved and we see great potential for development, providing services and solutions for our customers”, Hoffmann stated.

Lufthansa Technik’s Bulgarian branch, which also provides services at the airports in Burgas and Varna, will be able to service a total of nice aircraft simultaneously. The service spectrum includes it all, from regular maintenance and paint jobs to so-called D checks.

In Sofia, Lufthansa Technik specialises in Airbus A320, Boeing 737, and Embraer E-series aircraft. The fact that those are the kinds of planes which mostly land and take off at Sofia Airport, is not a coincidence.

In 2007, along with Bulgaria’s EU accession, Lufthansa Technik Sofia was founded. Lufthansa Technik owns 75.1 percent, while joint venture partner Bulgarian Airways Group EAD holds the remaining 24.9 percent.

According to the company, its geographic location “provides the opportunity to serve customers” from Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. Since its foundation, Lufthansa Technik Sofia has invested 100 million Euro in infrastructure and training since 2007.

Photos by Lufthansa Technik

