Daylight savings time ends on Sunday

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



What started on March 26 will end on October 29, 2017: Daylight savings time ends this coming Sunday at 3am. Clocks and watches must be turned back by one hour. This means, the hour between 2 and 3am will be occurring twice. Since the night between Saturday and Sunday will be extended by an hour, Europeans will be able to sleep more, at least in theory.

On Sunday, March 25, 2018, daylight savings time will be back. In that case, clocks will be set forward by an hour.

The North American daylight savings time will end a week later than the European one, on Sunday November 5th. This has implications for the time difference between the US and Canada on the one, and Europe on the other hand.

Under normal circumstances, the time difference between Sofia, Bulgaria, which is on Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) at this moment, and the US East Coast is seven hours. For one week, between October 29 and November 5, when the Eastern European Time (EET) already applies, but the Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) in America is still in summer mode, it will be six hours instead.

Eastern European Time (EET) is always one hour ahead of Central European Time (CET).

The clocks in most modern cell phones do not need to be switched back, since they will do so automatically. But clocks in most cars need to be set backwards manually. The same applies to kitchen clocks and most conventional watches.

After the end of the daylight savings time, the early mornings will not be that dark anymore, when children go to school for the first shift, while it will get dark earlier in the evenings. But, since the days are getting shorter and shorter by about two minutes a day, until December 21, the difference will not be noticeable for long.

In the European Union, the daylight savings time was introduced in 1980, in order to save energy. By now experts say it does not really save anything. Therefore, there are already voices who want to abandon it.

Photo by Imanuel Marcus

Comments

comments