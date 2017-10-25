Dangerous weather in Bulgaria: Code Red for Bourgas district

Share this: Facebook

A Code Red dangerous weather warning is in place for Bulgaria’s Bourgas district on October 25 2017.

Forecasters are expecting extremely strong rainfalls which will drop 100 litres per square metre. Even half that amount of rain is already considered dangerous. Also, strong winds of up to 24 metres per second will hit the region around Bourgas.

Code Red means inhabitants in the areas affected might be in a dangerous situation. They should stay indoors as much as possible and avoid driving. Floods, power outages and damage of other kinds are not just possible, but likely.

More, but a bit less alarming weather alerts are valid in other eastern Bulgarian districts.

In the Haskovo, Kurdzhali and Yambol provinces, Code Orange warnings are in place. Up to 60 litres of rain per square metre are expected.

In the following Bulgarian regions, Code Yellow warnings apply, for up to 35 litres of rain per square metre:

Pazardzhik, Sliven, Turgovishte, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Gabrovo, Lovech, Shoumen, Stara Zagora and Veliko Turnovo.

In the Dobrich province, Code Yellow applies due to strong winds. In the region around Varna, both strong rain and strong winds are being expected. Therefore, a Code Yellow alert is in place here as well.

No weather warnings were put in place for the rest of Bulgaria.

