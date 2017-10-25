Bank of Greece: Record high earnings from tourism

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Fresh data from the Bank of Greece show a great increase in the number of tourists and a hike in earnings from tourism in the first eight months of 2017.

Between January and August 2017, summer included, there was a 9.9 per cent rise compared to same time last year, in tourist arrivals in Greece, with tourists reaching almost 18.9 million.

As a result, tourism profits were 9.1 per cent more than the same period last year, reaching more than 10.5 billion euro.

Of all months, August was the best. Visitors reached 5.8 million, an increase of 14.3 per cent compared to August 2016. Profits reached 3.5 billion euro, about 500 million more than last year’s.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo of the Parthenon, Athens: (c) Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments