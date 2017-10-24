Tuesday: Dangerous weather alerts for all of Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Dangerous weather warnings were issued for all of Bulgaria on Tuesday. About half the country was under Code Orange alerts, while Code Yellow warnings were given for the other half, due to strong rain and storms.

Code Orange warnings for both extremely strong rainfall and strong winds are in place for these provinces:

Burgas, Haskovo, Pleven, Razgrad, Rousse, Shumen, Sliven, Targovishte, Veliko Tarnovo and Yambol

Code Orange alerts for strong rain only are valid in these Bulgarian provinces:

Gabrovo, Lovech, Plovdiv, Smolyan and Stara Zagora

In all provinces mentioned above, there might be up to 60 litres of rain per square metre. In Burgas, Haskovo, Pleven, Razgrad, Rousse, Shumen, Sliven, Targovishte, Veliko Tarnovo and Yambol, wind speeds of up to 24 metres per second were forecast.

Code Yellow weather warnings for both strong winds and strong rain (up to 40 litres per square metre) were put in place for these four provinces:

Dobrich, Silistra, Varna and Vratsa

In the following provinces, Code Yellow warnings are in place for strong rainfall of up to 40 litres per square metre:

Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Sofia (province and city) and Vidin

During Code Orange weather alerts, people in the affected areas are being warned to exercise caution, because of the dangers posed by the extreme weather forecast. This also apply to Code Yellow, but to a lesser extent.

Temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Centigrade were forecast for Western Bulgaria on Tuesday, and up to 20 degrees in the eastern part of the country.

This year, many Code Orange alerts were registered in Bulgaria. In January, extreme temperatures, down to -25 degrees Centigrade, led to Code Orange a lot. On July 1 and August 9, even Code Red alerts were in place, in some provinces, due to temperatures of up to 44 degrees Centigrade.

