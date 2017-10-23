Weather warnings for heavy rainfall in Western Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Code Yellow weather warnings are in place for expected heavy rainfall in Western Bulgaria. The warnings affect ten Bulgarian provinces and the capital of Sofia. In the areas affected, up to 40 litres of rain per square metre are expected.

Those Code Yellow weather alerts are valid in the following provinces: Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Sofia (province and capital), Vidin and Vraca.

By tomorrow, the rain will have spread to all of Bulgaria, according to forecasters. It will supposedly come along with thunder storms at the Black Sea coast, as well as slumping temperatures all over Bulgaria.

In the northern part of central Bulgaria, temperatures will decrease by around 10 degrees Centigrade by tomorrow, from 22 down to 12 degrees. In the rest of the country, the decrease will not be as radical.

So far, Bulgaria has enjoyed an autumn which mostly was unusually warm.

