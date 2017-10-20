Vocalist Yasmin Levy arrives in Sofia for concert

Share this: Facebook

Yasmin Levy is known for many things, including her authentic style, her wonderful voice, and singing in Ladino, or Judaeo-Spanish. Hardly anyone has done the latter in many decades, until Yasmin Levy came along.

She does cover several genres, including Flamenco, Chanson, and Middle Eastern sounds of different kinds. Ladino is only one of her several singing languages.

Now, the Spanish-Israeli vocalist is in Sofia, where at least some Sephardic Jews actually still speak that minority language. Yasmin Levy told The Sofia Globe, she was very excited about this aspect, and looking forward to her first ever gig in Bulgaria tomorrow.

Her musical director Ishay Amir, who is also her percussionist, and her husband, said there would be a nice and authentic surprise on stage.

They live in Tel Aviv. Since the couple has two children, they never tour for longer than two weeks in a row. Soon, they will be performing all over North America.

Yasmin Levy’s concert in Sofia is being supported by the Embassy of Israel in Bulgaria.

Her concert will take place this Saturday, October 21, 2017, at 9:30 pm, in the very center of the capital. Sofia Live Club is located right under the National Palace of Culture (NDK), in the basement. Some tickets are still available on site.

In a way, many concerts are events for peace. This one definitely is. Yasmin Levy is aware of the hatred against Israel, the terror against the Jewish state, as well as other conflicts in the Middle East. But she says she believes in love. And she expresses that belief in her songs, in more than one way.

Photo: Yasmin Levy in Sofia, by Imanuel Marcus

