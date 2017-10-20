Bulgarian star profile: The opera singer Krassimira Stoyanova

Share this: Facebook

Opera enthusiasts in Europe, Argentina and Israel don’t just know her name, but also her soprano voice. It is safe to say that Krassimira Stoyanova is one of today’s great sopranos. Neither the audiences, nor the press can get enough of her.

Even before our world got hit by the new millennium, Krassimira Stoyanova was working hard, by singing with the Vienna State Opera a lot. With them, she played and sang all big roles, including Rachel (‘La Juive’), Contessa (‘Le Nozze di Figaro), Micaela (‘Carmen’), Antonia (‘Les Contes D’Hoffmann’), Liù (‘Turandot’) and Mimi (‘La Bohème’). The list just doesn’t end.

When Krassimira Stoyanova was born in Veliko Tarnovo in 1962, nobody had the faintest clue about the great career she would have as an opera singer, or that she would receive prestigious awards, such as the Austrian title of ‘Kammersängerin’, decades later.

The part of her career which she followed in her home country, Bulgaria, was relatively short. She studied violin at the Conservatory, as well as both singing and violin at Plovdiv Music Academy, before making her professional debut at the Sofia National Opera House in 1995.

Like many of her colleagues, she chose to move abroad shortly after. So many professional musicians from Bulgaria move to Western Europe or North America, in order to improve their chances for a more rewarding career.

After the first years of singing in Vienna, Krassimira Stoyanova conquered the continent and part of the rest of the world. She appeared on stage at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, the Royal Opera House in London, the Teatro alla Scala di Milano, the Bastille in Paris, as well as the State Operas of Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Dresden and Zürich. She also performed at Rome’s Teatro dell’ Opera, at the Liceu in Barcelona, at the Nederlands Opera in Amsterdam, in Bilbao, at the Teatro Colon Buenos Aires, and even at the New Israeli Opera Tel Aviv.

Also, she worked with the most prominent conductors on the face of the Earth. They included Daniel Barenboim, of course, Riccardo Chailly, Myung-Whun Chung, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Daniele Gatti and absolutely everyone.

Her first three solo albums, ‘I palpiti d’amor’, ‘Slavic Opera Arias’ and ‘Verdi Arias’ received prestigious awards, while the fourth one, ‘Verismo’ pulled it off by receiving both the ‘Critics Choice’ designation in the Opera News publication and the German ‘Preis der Deutschen Schallplattenkritik’.

This season, Krassimira Stoyanova is what she always is: busy. These days, she is doing Antonín Dvořák’s ‘Rusalka’ in Vienna. Afterwards, she will hardly have time to relax, since she will be off to Munich, where Verdi’s ‘Messa da Requiem’ was already printed into the programme publication. She will also do Verdi in Cologne and New York, before this year is over, as well as Strauss in Vienna.

Krassimira Stoyanova is a Bulgarian opera star, one of the brightest ones. According to German journalists, who interviewed her, she is also very likeable, and does not behave like a typical diva at all.

Photos by Krassimira Stoyanova. Her website can be reached here.

