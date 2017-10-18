Foreigner to return to Bulgaria: Still “Waiting for a Girl Like You”

Share this: Facebook

Foreigner are among the most prominent and recognizable representatives of so-called Adult-Oriented Rock (AOR), a music genre which celebrated the peak of its popularity during the end of the 1970-s and the early 1980-s. So did this band. Until 1988, they were simply unbeatable.

But even today they are able to fill rather large venues, especially in the United States and Eastern Europe. That is exactly what they intend to do when they come to Bulgaria in the spring of 2018. Foreigner will raise the roofs of halls in Rousse and Sofia.

When a band sold 50 million albums, more than Britney Spears, Bob Dylan, Phil Collins, Prince, Queen, Bon Jovi or Def Leppard, it can call itself successful. That’s for sure. And when millions of people in most countries on the face of the Earth can at least hum their biggest hits, it sure feels good.

Almost 30 years after their big times, they are still “Waiting for a Girl Like You”. Melodic-melancholic Hard Rock might be the best description of this British-American band’s music.

It was the year 1976, when Foreigner was founded, by foreigners in New York City. The British musicians Ian McDonald, a former King Crimson member, and Mick Jones, who used to play the guitar for George Harrison and Peter Frampton, teamed up with their compatriot Dennis Elliot and their American friends Al Greenwood, Ed Gagliardi and Lou Gramm.

Foreigner’s self-titled debut album made landfall in early 1977, and it sold 5 million times in the U.S. alone. The next one, entitled “Double Vision” was even more successful. So was “Head Games”, in 1979.

It would take another two years until Foreigner would be just as successful in Europe. When their fourth album “4”, with hits like “Juke Box Hero”, “Waiting for a Girl Like You” and “Urgent”, hit the record store shelves, their sounds spread all over the world.

The song „I Want to Know What Love Is“, released in 1984, sold millions of times. Radio stations everywhere played the tune a little too often. And they still do today.

At some point, Johnny Edwards replaced lead singer Lou Gramm. But their 1991 album did not sell well, since millions of fans, especially female ones, were still in love with Gramm. The good news: He rejoined the band later, in order to leave it yet again, after going through long hospital stays due to a brain tumor. Also, he wanted to go solo again.

Today’s lead vocalist is Kelly Hansen. Nowadays, Mick Jones is the only original member. But for their 40th anniversary gig, in July of 2017, Ian McDonald, Al Greenwood and Lou Gramm did hit the stage with Foreigner.

These days, Foreigner is “doing” North America, including London (Ontario). In spring, they have a gig in Mexico and one in Oklahoma, before they will use their Business Class tickets to Bulgaria. On May 8, 2018, at 8pm, they will be performing in Rousse, at Bulstrad Arena. Tickets, for 50 to 90 Leva a piece can be purchased here.

Their Sofia gig is scheduled to take place on May 9, 2018 at 8pm, at the largest hall the Bulgarian capital has to offer: Arena Armeets. Tickets, in this case from 30 to 80 Leva, are available here.

Photo at top of page (not visible on small devices) by Foreigner

