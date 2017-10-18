Bulgarian Cabinet approves plan against radicalisation and terrorism

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s government endorsed, at a meeting on October 18, the 2017 plan to implement its strategy against radicalisation and terrorism.

In a brief statement, the government media service said that the plan includes measures implemented by ministries, state agencies and institutions, as well as non-governmental organisations.

The Counter-Terrorism and Terrorism Strategy (2015-2020) focuses on prevention policies and a better understanding of radicalisation processes, taking into account the need for a multidisciplinary approach, the government said.

In order to achieve its objectives, a number of measures are being planned and implemented to develop an effective legal framework for the prevention and counteraction of radicalisation and terrorism, to build a monitoring and coordination system, to improve the organisation and operation of specialised structures and to increase the expert capacity, the statement said.

