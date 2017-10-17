Trump praises Greece as ‘most stable country in the region’

Share this: Facebook

US president Donald Trump said he had “very productive” discussions at the White House Tuesday with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that focused on military cooperation, energy security and economic investment.

Praising it as “the most stable country in the region,” Trump said he looks forward to collaborating more closely with Greece “because we have common views and common interests.”

Trump said a possible $2.4 billion deal with Greece to upgrade its F-16 aircraft is being negotiated, an agreement he said “will generate thousands of American jobs.”

“We also are making great strides in our economic cooperation,” Trump said. “The American people stand with the Greek people as they recover from the economic crisis that recently afflicted their nation.”

