Malta: Europe reels from murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

The killing of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia sent shockwaves across Europe a day after her car exploded near her home, prompting the European Commission to condemn it in the “strongest possible terms” on Tuesday.

“We are horrified by the fact that the well-known and respected journalist Mrs. Daphne Caruana Galizia lost her life yesterday in what was seemingly a targeted attack,” said Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas.

The right of a journalist to investigate, ask uncomfortable questions and report effectively is at the heart of our values and needs to be guaranteed at all times. We trust now that justice will be brought even if this will not be enough to right this wrong.”

Caruana Galizia wrote extensively on corruption within the Maltese government. Her writing in the wake of the massive document leak commonly referred to as the Panama Papers forced an early elections in the EU country after it implicated two Maltese cabinet members.

