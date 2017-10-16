Technical glitch: U.S. Green Card Lottery to be restarted

Share this: Facebook

The United States State Department in Washington D.C. is restarting this year’s Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, also known as Green Card Lottery. A technical problem on the website had made a restart necessary, the U.S. Embassy in Sofia (Bulgaria) said.

Individuals who submitted applications already, will have to do so again, from Obtober 18, 2017, starting at noon EDT, which is 19:00 hrs. CET, or 20:00 hrs. Bulgarian time. In a statement, the embassy said it regretted the inconvenience, but the program needed to be restarted, in order to ensure fairness “and protect the integrity of the process”.

The winners of the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program will receive Permanent Resident Cards for the United States.

The American authorities in charge of the Green Card Lottery made clear that any e-mails, saying the recipient had been chosen for the program, were fraudulent, since the U.S. authorities in charge did not send out anything of the kind. Mails asking for payments of fees were fraudulent as well, because the participation was free.

According to the U.S. Embassy, only one entry per person is allowed. Whoever entered his or her name more than once, would be disqualified.

During the registration period, anyone can register for the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program here. Instructions, both in English and the local language, depending on the location, will be posted on the U.S. Embassy’s websites. Applicants in Bulgaria, who might still have questions after reading them, may write to the following e-mail address: iv_sofia@state.gov

The website for the Green Card lottery can be accessed here.

