Korea’s Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon expected in Bulgaria

Korea’s Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will visit Bulgaria this month. During his official stay from October 24 to 26, 2017, he will meet both Bulgaria’s head of state, President Rumen Radev, and the country’s head of government, Boiko Borissov.

Both sides want to intensify their cooperation, especially regarding technology and science, including information technology. Agriculture is another field which will be mentioned. Also, Lee Nak-yon and his Bulgarian hosts intend to talk about other areas the two countries might cooperate in.

Bulgaria’s Parliamentary Speaker Dimitar Borisov Glavchev invited Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon to a dinner reception, which will mark the foundation of the Korean-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce.

Before coming to Bulgaria, Lee Nak-yon will visit Greece, in order to meet President Prokopios Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. The subject of their talks will be similar to the agenda in Bulgaria: It is mainly about widening the scope of the cooperation between Korea and Greece.

According to The Korea Herald, it is the first visit of a Korean Prime Minister in Greece, since the two countries established relations in 1961.

The guest from Seoul assumed office in May of this year. He belongs to the Democratic Party of Korea and is 65 years old.

The Republic of Korea (‘South Korea’) has one of the strongest economies in Asia. Manufacturers such as Samsung, Kia and Hyundai export huge numbers of products to all parts of the world. Increasingly, Seoul needs to deal with rather dangerous problems caused by the North Korean regime.

Photo: Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, by korea.kr

