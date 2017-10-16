Bulgarian PM Borissov congratulates Zaev on local elections results

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has congratulated his counterpart in Skopje, Zoran Zaev, on the results of the October 15 local elections, saying that they were evidence of the approval of the policy of Zaev’s government.

Borissov said that this policy was “a good neighbourly policy, dialogue and understanding, which is based on European values”.

Borissov spoke by phone to Zaev on October 16, a few hours after initial election results showed that the SDSM leader’s party had shown a performance in the first round of local elections stronger than that of conservative former prime minister Nikola Gruevski’s party.

