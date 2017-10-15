Buta Airways: Sofia Airport to welcome Azerbaijani airline

Share this: Facebook

Buta Airways will soon offer direct flights between Baku and Sofia. The Bulgarian capital will be the first E.U. destination the new airline will offer, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The daily writes, the opening of this route was the result of negotiations between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev.

Azerbaijan Airlines is the parent company of Buta Airways. Its CEO Jahangir Askerov told abc.az, these flights “will make Europe and Baku even more accessible for tourists. The national low-cost airline will continue to expand and optimize its route network “.

According to Buta Airways, the minimum fare on the new route is 29 Euro. These flights between Baku and Sofia will commence on January 16, 2018. They will reportedly be operated once a week only, on Tuesdays.

Buta Airways, which owns a total of two Embraer E-190 aircraft, will also start flight routes from Baku to Istanbul and to St. Petersburg on October 29, 2017.

Picture by Buta Airways

