Sofia: Bulgaria’s E.U. Presidency to affect hotel room prices

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Bulgarian tourism industry is predicting higher prices for hotel rooms in Sofia, during Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union, from January 1st to June 30th of 2017. According to the organisation, the search for hotel rooms for that period has already started.

Since the number of tourists in Sofia is also increasing constantly, thanks to low cost airlines, hotel accommodations will be harder to find once the Presidency kicks in. Therefore, higher prices are a foregone conclusion.

During Bulgaria’s turn at the E.U. Presidency, guests will probably book some 32,000 nights at hotels in Sofia, spread over six months. That is why the Bulgarian National Tourism Board does not see big obstacles, Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reports. Sofia offers a total of about 12,500 hotel beds.

The Executive Director of the National Board of Tourism, Martin Zahariev, told BNT, the security of the visitors needed to be guaranteed, from the time they landed at Sofia Airport to the moment they reached their hotels.

Hotels were already renewing their menus, Zahariev was quoted saying, “and some of them expect to make money”.

During the Presidency, there will be around 2,000 high-ranking guests, who will be accommodated at one specific hotel. The remaining visitors will stay at 21 hotels, which had been approved by the Ministry of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of Europe, BNT reports.

The entire tourism industry is hoping that the business will remain good after Bulgaria’s E.U. Presidency.

Comments

comments