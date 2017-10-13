Bulgaria: Sofia Motor Show to showcase innovation

Share this: Facebook

For the 23rd time, it will be all about cars in Bulgaria, when the Sofia Motor Show opens its gates tomorrow, at the Inter Expo Center. According to the Association of Car Manufacturers (ACM), the main focus will be on innovation, more than ever.

The ACM’s chairman Alexander Malinov said in a statement, 65 exhibitors would be present, as well as 300 exhibits belonging to 40 brands, from October 14 to 22, 2017.

It’s not all about boxes on four wheels. Motorcyles, garage, spare part and tyre manufacturers will be showcased as well, this time around. Also insurers, banks and leasing companies will offer their services.

But car lovers will not be disappointed either. In the luxury class, one vehicle above all will draw a lot of interest: The new Audi A8. It features a stunning design and truck loads of new technologies. Therefore, it has triggered very positive reviews. According to experts, this A8 will definitely be a serious competitor to the Mercedes S-Class and BMW’s 7-series. In addition, Audi will show four more new models.

Mercedes will impress the audience too, with countless new models, including the facelifted S-Class. A Mercedes S 400 d 4Matic L will be standing at the Inter Expo Center, along with the latest E-Class and several SUVs, while Jaguar will show it’s elegant sports racer F-Type, as well as its first SUV F-Pace next door.

But it is not just about the luxury and sports segments, but also about more affordable vehicles: Mitsubishi has already brought a shiny sample of its Eclipse Cross to Sofia, which looks like an elegant mixture between an SUV, a family van and a sedan.

Everyone will be represented at the Sofia Motor Show, including KIA, Opel, Subaru, and all other popular brands, showcasing tiny cars, electric vehicles, family cars and vans.

Admission is affordable. A one-day ticket for an adult is 10 Leva. For children from 12 to 16 years of age it is 5 Leva, and kids below 12 are free. Admission is even cheaper when paid online.

The Sofia Motor Show’s stylish looking website, in Bulgarian only, can be reached here.

Photos by Mini, BMW and Audi

