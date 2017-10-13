Bulgaria annual CPI records 2% inflation in September

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded two per cent inflation in September, after monthly figures showed 0.2 per cent inflation, according to data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on October 13.

The annual CPI inflation figure jumped from the 1.4 per cent recorded in August. In monthly terms, it was the seventh time in the past 12 months that consumer prices recorded an increase, with food prices up by 1.2 per cent compared to August and non-food prices 0.6 per cent higher, while services prices were 1.4 per cent lower.

Compared to September 2016, food prices were 3.7 per cent higher, while non-food and services prices rose by 1.1 per cent each.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, recorded 0.2 per cent deflation in September, while the annual harmonised CPI was up 1.3 per cent – the ninth consecutive month it recorded inflation after 41 months in deflationary territory.

Food and beverage prices were 3.4 per cent up, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing increased by 3.5 per cent and transportation costs were 0.2 per cent lower compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 48 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Photo: svilen001/sxc.hu)

Comments

comments