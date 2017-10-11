Bulgarian media protest at Cabinet building

Share this: Facebook

Several dozen members of Bulgarian media gathered on October 11 in front of the Government’s building to protest in defence of freedom of speech.

The Association of European Journalists – Bulgaria, which organised the protest, said that its goal was not “make demands, but rather unite Bulgarian journalists in defending their right to work freely and ask questions without fear that it could cost them their jobs.”

It was prompted by an October 6 interview in which controversial MP Anton Todorov issued an implicit threat against Nova Televizia breakfast show host Viktor Nikolaev. Todorov made reference to Nikolaev’s former co-host Ani Tsolova being shifted off the programme and hinted the same could happen to him.

Following the outcry, Todorov submitted his resignation from Parliament on October 9, with the House slated to vote on the issue later on October 11.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

