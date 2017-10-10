Turkey, Russia are Bulgaria’s top trading partners among non-EU countries – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

Turkey and Russia were in the top two spots among Bulgaria’s trading partners that are not members of the European Union, according to figures for January to August 2017 released by the National Statistics Institute (NSI) on October 10.

The two countries were followed on the list of non-EU exports clients of Bulgaria by China, Serbia, the Republic of Macedonia and Egypt, and these six countries accounted for 51.6 per cent of exports to non-EU countries, the NSI said, citing preliminary figures.

In the period January – August 2017 Bulgarian exports to third countries – meaning, non-EU countries – increased by 16.8 per cent in comparison with January – August 2016 and amounted to 11 693.7 million leva

In August 2017 Bulgarian exports to third countries grew by 3.3 per cent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to 1 389.2 billion leva.

