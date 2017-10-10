Bulgaria: Prosecutor’s Office orders checks on beverages and tobacco in and around schools

Share this: Facebook

The Prosecutor’s Office in Sofia has ordered several authorities to check what kind of beverages and food is being offered to schoolkids in all of Bulgaria. The Food Safety Agency, the Commission for Consumer Protection and the General Directorate of the National Police are also supposed to establish whether tobacco and other harmful products are sold to young students.

With these checks, the Prosecutor’s Office wants to find out if action is needed, in order to make sure nobody sells beverages containing psychotropic drugs to children, such as so-called “cheerful tea”.

Also, the sale of cigarettes and alcohol as well as the supply of hookahs to schoolchildren, for instance in stores and pubs around schools, is something the Bulgarian authorities want to stop. Therefore, those checks will not just take place in schools, but around them as well.

The aim is to cut off the supply of food and beverages that are dangerous to children’s health, by finding offenders and sanctioning them, according to Bulgarian-language media.

In order to improve the nutrition of schoolkids, the European Union recently introduced its so-called Fruit, Vegetables and Milk Scheme, which will provide healthy nutrition to schoolkids in participating European countries, including Bulgaria.

