First ever Pride Parade in Kosovo

October 10 is going to be remembered as the day when the LGBT organisations of Kosovo organised the very first Pride Parade in the country. It will be only part of a whole Pride Week planned by the organisers.

Pristina’s main square, the Skanderbeg square, will be the meeting point, at 11: 30 a.m. local time. From there, participants will march until Zahir Pajaziti square.

Although the Parade will be the first, Kosovo’s LGBTI community have made their presence felt with other marches that have been held over the past three years too.

