Bulgaria: New dangerous weather warnings for Sunday

The Bulgarian authorities have issued dangerous weather alerts for two thirds of the country on Sunday, October 8, 2017, due to heavy rainfall in some provinces and strong winds in others. In a number of regions, both applies.

Code Orange weather warnings are now in place for six provinces Bulgaria’s North-Eastern corner. They are Dobrich, Razgrad, Ruse, Shumen, Silistra and Varna. In all of these regions, 35 to 50 litres of rain per square metre were forecast, along with winds as strong as 22 to 24 metres per second.

The situation will be similar in the Targovishte and Veliko Tarnovo provinces. But since there will be less rain, 20 to 30 litres per square metre, the lesser Code Yellow warnings were given here.

More Code Yellow alerts, because of strong rainfalls only, are in place for the regions Gabrovo, Lovech and Pleven. In the provinces Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Haskovo, Kardjali, Pazardjik, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Sliven, Stara Zagora and Yambol, strong winds will be the issue. For that reason, they got Code Yellow warnings as well.

Only six provinces in North-Western Bulgaria, along with the capital of Sofia, did not get any warnings. Still, the weather in that part of the country will be rainy and windy as well.

In the meantime, snow was forecast in Western Bulgaria, at altitudes of 600 metres and above.

Daytime temperatures between 9 and 17 degrees Centigrade are expected on Sunday. By Monday, the weather in Bulgaria will have calmed down, at least to a certain extent. The rain will supposedly vanish and temperatures will increase.

In neighbouring Romania, Code Orange warnings apply on Sunday, in a total on 19 provinces, due to strong rain, strong wind and even blizzards at higher altitudes. Nine Romanian regions are under Code Yellow warnings for strong rainfalls. The entire Southern half of the country is affected by dangerous weather.

