Serçin Giray: The new Bayer CFO in Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova

Serçin Giray was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Bayer AG in Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova. She took over from Andreas Schremmer, the Romanian publication ‘Ziarul Financiar’ reported.

In 1999, Serçin Giray started her career at Bayer’s accounting and finance department in Turkey, her native country. She was promoted to Head of Group Reporting in 2008. In 2010, she moved to Bayer AG’s headquarters in Leverkusen (Germany), where she lead the Corporate Finance Division for Europe.

After a few years back in Turkey, her CFO appointment took place.

“Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova are important markets for Bayer”, Serçin Giray was quoted saying. “I am extremely excited to be part of a strong and capable team of leaders. I am convinced that together with local teams we will get the best possible results” , she stated.

Serçin Giray is holder of a diploma in Business Administration, which she obtained at Marmara University in Istanbul.

Bayer is a multinational pharmaceutical giant and a component of the Euro Stoxx 50 stock market index. The first product Bayer ever offered was Aspirin. As early as in 1863, the company was founded.

Both Bulgaria and Romania are among the countries with the largest share of women in managerial positions.

