Israeli author David Grossman to introduce new book in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The story is being told from the perspective of judge Avishai Lazar. He is being invited by comedian Dovaleh Greenstein, to attend one of his shows in Netanya, 40 years after the last time the two men met. Greenstein wants the judge to tell him what he sees in that performance, during which he is being haunted by past decisions which affected his personal relationships.

This is ‘A Horse Walks Into a Bar’, the latest book by David Grossman. Along with his mentor and friend Amos Oz, he is among the most famous Israeli writers, and he does it all. Grossman has written a children’s book, an opera for children and he is into poetry, as well as non-fiction too.

His 2008 novel ‘To the End of the Land’ deals with the conflict between the Palestinians and Israel. When that book was released, Grossman was fired from his position of a radio show presenter, for refusing to ignore the story about the Palestinian leadership declaring its own state.

Since then, the author has demonstrated against Israel’s war against Hizbollah, during which his son Uri was killed, saying even though Israel had had the right to go to war, more than one course of action was available. Also he demonstrated against Israeli settlements. These positions and actions make him a left-wing activist.

Outside of Israel, the settlements in disputed territories are often cited by critics of Israel, as a reason, or even an excuse, for the Palestinian terror against Israel, even though that same terror started long before there were any settlements of this kind. At the same time, parts of the Israeli left reject the settlements, since they believe they complicate things further.

‘A Horse Walks Into a Bar’ is Grossman’s 11th novel to be translated into English. But also some of his non-fiction books were released in the world language, including ‘Sleeping on a Wire: Conversations with Palestinians in Israel’ and ‘Death as a Way of Life: Israel Ten Years after Oslo’.

Over the years, the author has received countless awards, too many to list here.

Soon, David Grossman will be in Sofia, invited by the Embassy of Israel in Bulgaria. There will be two events:

> October 16, 2017, 7:30 pm, Cinema House (Ekzarh Yosif St. 37)

Screening of the film “Someone to Run With”, based on David Grossman’s novel

> October 18, 2017, 7:00 pm, “Peroto” Literary Club (NDK, Bulgaria Square 1)

Presentation of the book “A Horse Walks Into a Bar”

Comments

comments