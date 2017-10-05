Greek foreign minister sees ministerial meeting as springboard for development

Share this: Facebook

The Greek minister of foreign affairs, Nikos Kotzias said at the presser that followed the second ministerial meeting among government officials from Albania, Bulgaria, Macedonia and Greece, that he saw it as a step toward development and cooperation.

Kotzias added that the future of all four countries lies with Europe, “but a Europe in which we will be working together”, he stressed.

The stability of Southern Europe is of utmost importance mentioned Kotzias and explained that the name issue of Macedonia will be thoroughly examined at some point in the future. Regarding the maps of geography used at the Albanian schools, the Greek official was clear, saying they are “unacceptable by European standards”.

