‘Carmen’ to premiere with Keitaro Harada at Sofia Opera

A big night is coming up at Sofia Opera on November 3, 2017. Yes, you have read the headline. That’s what it is: ‘Carmen’. By Georges Bizet. The premiere. Live and in living colour. With a prominent guest from Japan. None other than Keitaro Harada will conduct this one.

Even though he is only 32 years old, Keitaro Harada has conducted many orchestras on three continents. His educational path is just as impressive.

The latter started at St. Mary’s International School in Tokyo, from where Harada went on to Interlochen Arts Academy and Arts Camp in Michigan (U.S.). That is where he performed as a conductor for the first time. The University of Illinois was his next stop.

After studying with some of the greatest teachers in St. Petersburg (Russia), he became Assistant Conductor of Macon Symphony Orchestra in 2005. At Mercer University in Georgia (U.S.), he completed his Bachelor of Music Degree in Saxophone and Master of Music Degree in Conducting. From that moment onward, the sky was the limit.

Since then, Keitaro Harada has been working with the following orchestras: Tucson Symphony Orchestra and Arizona Opera, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Phoenix Youth Symphony, Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra, Richmond Symphony, as well as the Orquesta Filarmónica de Sonora in Mexico.

Next year, the gifted young conductor will lead Sofia Opera’s production of ‘Carmen’ during its Japanese tour.

‘Carmen’, with Keitaro Harada will be performed on November 3, 4, 5, 9, 11 and 12 at Sofia Opera. Tickets are available here (registration required).

Sofia Opera and Ballet’s main page is accessible here.

