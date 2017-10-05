American University in Bulgaria offers free English classes for journalists

Share this: Facebook

The American University in Bulgaria (AUBG) is offering English courses for journalists and journalism students. The classes are free. They will take place in Sofia, at Elieff Center, from October 26, 2017, through April of 2018. The application deadline is October 16, 2017.

Funded by the Department of State in Washington D.C., this program (in this case, the American spelling is appropriate) was specifically designed for journalism students in their 3rd or 4th year of studies “who want to improve their English abilities from intermediate to upper-intermediate and above”, as well as employed professionals.

AUBG said in a release, it had “a long history and an established expertise both in English language instruction and Journalism and Mass Media studies.” Since its foundation 25 years ago, the institution had “upheld the highest academic standards and has educated students in democratic and ethical leadership.” With this program (here we go again), AUBG wants to “make an even greater impact on society by reaching out and educating media professionals.”

The program (exactly!) consists of 15 weekday and weekend sessions. It will start with English language courses and move towards journalism after its fifth week.

Detailed information about the program (one last time), the application requirements and everything else can be accessed on the AUBG’s website.

